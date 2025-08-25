Shinde cites Ganesh festival, urges Jarange to rethink Mumbai protest

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday urged Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to rethink the timing of his protest after he threatened to lead a march to Mumbai during the Ganesh festival.

Shinde said everyone has the right to protest, but other people shouldn't be inconvenienced.

"Lakhs of devotees celebrate the Ganesh festival (in Mumbai). I appeal to him (Jarange) that the time chosen by him could lead to inconvenience to Ganesh devotees. He should rethink holding his agitation during the festival," he told reporters.

Shinde said when he was the chief minister, Jarange had organised similar protests, but the then government initiated several steps to address his concerns. The Maratha community benefited from the decisions taken by his government.

Jarange has given the Maharashtra government an August 26 ultimatum to grant a 10 per cent quota to the Maratha community under the OBC grouping, or face the wrath of protesters.

The Maratha leader said that the march to Mumbai will commence on August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi, if the government fails to accept the quota demand. He will sit on an indefinite hunger strike on August 29.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Jarange of making foul remarks against the mother of Fadnavis, a charge denied by the activist.

Shinde said Maharashtra is a cultured state with a different tradition. One should be sensitive while making remarks.