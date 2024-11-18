Shinde defends rebellion, claims previous Shiv Sena leadership was anti-development

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday defended his rebellion and exit from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, alleging that the then Shiv Sena leadership had an anti-development stance and had departed from its Hindutva principles.

Talking to PTI, the Shiv Sena chief claimed that there was an attempt to "sell the Shiv Sena to Congress" when the party was part of the MVA and called it a betrayal of people's trust.

"I left them (MVA and Uddhav Thackeray) because they were anti-development, and the then Shiv Sena leadership was drifting away from Hindutva," Shinde said.

"I pushed to ally with the BJP again, but he (Thackeray) did not listen to us," he said, claiming that the Mahayuti government had restored the people's mandate.

He further alleged that "the MVA was full of speed breakers, put stops on all projects", specifically mentioning stalled initiatives in irrigation and the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Highway.

The BJP and undivided Shiv Sena contested the 2019 assembly elections as an ally, but the latter demanded to share the chief minister's post for two and half years. This led to a deadlock, and later, the Shiv Sena joined hands with the Congress and undivided NCP to form the MVA coalition.

Shinde, one of the senior ministers in the MVA government, rebelled in 2022 and became the chief minister with the BJP's support.

The chief minister rubbished allegations that the Mahayuti was practising divisive politics with slogans like "batenge toh katenge" (divided, we will perish).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 'ek hain toh safe hain". Where has he caused division? The Congress is using the British-style divide and rule," he claimed.

"We don't say Hindus should come together against Muslims. These people (MVA) run their politics by scaring certain groups and reaping political benefits," Shinde said.

He further denied promoting casteism and said the MVA was spreading this fake narrative about taking away reservation benefits during the Lok Sabha poll campaign earlier this year, but state elections are contested on local issues.

"Rahul Gandhi does not understand that during state elections, the focus is on practical issues, not matters of the Constitution," he said.

Shinde questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, accusing him of only banning things instead of working for people.

He dismissed Thackeray's recent allegation that the Central government wanted to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, terming it "rhetoric".

"They have nothing else to say. They did not repair potholes on roads. We have worked for the betterment of Mumbai. We solved the issues they never did," he said.

The chief minister defended his government's handling of the Maratha quota issue.

"We are in favour of giving justice to the Marathas. We called for a special session and gave a 10 per cent reservation. We don't want other communities to be affected," he said.

Shinde further said that the Ladki Bahin scheme, providing Rs 1,500 monthly allowance, has provided support to women and has offered them freedom.

On the MVA's assurance of Rs 3,000 per month to women, the chief minister said, "The MVA first tarnished our image and went to court. My sisters know that they will not implement it."