Shinde directs Pune civic chief to induct Pahalgam attack victim’s daughter into govt service

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday directed the Pune civic chief to induct Asawari Jagdale, daughter of Pahalgam terror attack victim Santosh Jagdale, into government service.

A statement from his office said Shinde had assured the Jagdale family after the attack that Asawari will be inducted in government service.

Accordingly, Shinde spoke to Pune Municipal Commissioner Navalkishore Ram. Shinde holds the Urban Development portfolio and Pune Municipal Corporation comes under his jurisdiction.

Asawari was also contacted and enquiry was made about her educational qualification. Directions were given to induct her into the service which is in sync with her appropriate education qualification, it said.

"The government is sensitive to the issue and should induct Asawari into government service on compassionate grounds at the earliest," Shinde said.

Ten months after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Asawari is still waiting for the Maharashtra government to deliver on its promise of a state job.

While Asawari voiced her concern on Monday in Pune, BJP leader Navnath Ban promised to escalate the issue of delay directly to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Asawari's father, Santosh Jagdale, was one of 26 persons who died when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadows on April 22 last year.

Following the massacre, the state government had announced Rs 50 lakh in financial aid to the families of the six victims from Maharashtra and government employment to their next of kin. PTI PR BNM