Shinde extends Diwali greetings to people of Maharashtra, urges them to work unitedly for development

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to people and urged them to work unitedly for the all-round development of the state.

In a statement issued by the chief minister's office, Shinde expressed hope that the Diwali festivities bring peace and prosperity to all.

"Let's work together to realise the dream of a developed state in all spheres," he said.

The chief minister also urged people to protect the environment while enjoying the festival of lights. PTI MR ARU