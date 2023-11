Thane, Nov 3 (PTI) A Shiv Sena 'shakha' (local office) in Mumbra in Thane district was razed by members of the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Former corporator Rajan Kini, who is part of the CM's faction, said the shakha was being used by anti-socials for long.

"So we took possession and razed the structure. We will build a new one in its place and carry out public welfare activities from there," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM