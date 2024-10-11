Shinde faction MLA courts controversy with remarks against Shiv Sena (UBT) woman leader

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has stoked a controversy after making an allegedly objectionable remark against a woman leader of the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

In a function, Gogawale is heard asking people "do you want a brother who works or a sister who fools you?" The Mahad MLA was referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Snehal Jagpat.

A former Congress leader, Jagtap is expected to contest against Gogawale from Mahad in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Hitting back, Jagtap said on one hand the state government runs the Ladki Bahin scheme and on the other hand remarks of this nature are made against women. PTI PR BNM