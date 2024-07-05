Shinde felicitates Rohit Sharma, 3 other members of Indian team

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday felicitated members of India’s T20 World Cup winning team at his official residence in South Mumbai.

At an event at the Varsha bungalow, Shinde honoured team captain Rohit Sharma and three other members of the team, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav.

Shinde lauded Yadav for his incredible match-defining catch in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

The four Mumbai players from the victorious T20 World Cup cricket team will be felicitated in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai later in the day. PTI VT VT