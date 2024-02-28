Shinde govt distributing funds to BJP, Shiv Sena legislators only, alleges Sena (UBT) MLC Parab

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab on Wednesday alleged in the Maharashtra legislative council that the state government was distributing funds meant for development works to the lawmakers of the BJP and ruling Shiv Sena only, and said it was an "injustice" to common people.

He made the allegation in the House citing a detailed response availed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

"I have detailed information obtained under the RTI Act, which states that development funds are disbursed to the legislators belonging to either BJP or Shiv Sena. Even BMC commissioner (I S Chahal) told me that he cannot release funds without the chief minister's approval. Why do you have to stoop low in the name of development work? People are suffering due to it," Parab said.

He also asked the government to clarify under what provisions the guardian ministers of Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban district can dictate the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to release and utilise its funds.

"The BMC is an independent body," the leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena said.

Road construction tenders are flawed, he alleged, and claimed that releasing funds early to the contractors would now result in more chaotic roads as the work will stretch for a long period.

"The BMC has guidelines for construction of cement roads. However, the Eknath Shinde government ignored it completely and proceeded to issue the work orders rampantly," he added.

"Construction of roads is going on, but it will not be completed in time as the civic body imposed a fine on contractors after we complained to the BMC administration. There is no information available whether the fine was paid. In many cases, the work is not moving ahead," he said. PTI ND NP