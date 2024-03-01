Shinde govt failed to give concrete answers to Oppn queries in legislature: Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday slammed the Eknath Shinde government for not giving concrete answers to questions raised by the opposition during the five-day interim budget session.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference, Wadettiwar said the only agenda of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his replies to the House was to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The government did not give concrete answers to questions raised by the opposition," Wadettiwar claimed.

The government has failed to provide any relief in the budget to farmers who have suffered losses due to unseasonal rains, he said, adding help must be given to them before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls comes into force.

Advertisment

The Vidarbha region has only been allocated Rs 2,000 crore in the budget, Wadettiwar added.

Hitting out at the Shinde government over unemployment, Wadettiwar asked what happened to the MoUs worth several lakh crore rupees signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"How many have actually seen the light of day? There is no focus on how to generate employment for the youth," he said. PTI PR BNM