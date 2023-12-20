Shinde govt failed to take decisions on key issues during winter session of legislature: Oppn

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) The opposition expressed disappointment over the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature concluding here on Wednesday without the state government taking a decision on granting reservation to the Marathas or addressing problems of farmers and resolving other important issues.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said the two-week-long session, which began in Nagpur on December 7, was a "complete eyewash" for the people of Vidarbha, where the city is located, and the rest of Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference after the end of the session, the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator said only "announcements" were made for Vidarbha, but its people did not get any justice despite one of the two deputy chief ministers (Devendra Fadnavis) hailing from the region in eastern Maharashtra.

"We raised questions on the law and order situation in the state, but deputy CM Fadnavis (who holds home portfolio) only gave figures and did not elaborate on measures taken to ensure proper law and order in the state," he said.

Danve said the Shiv Sena-led government did not tell anything about a minister allegedly attending the wedding of a kin of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

He attacked the three-party ruling coalition for not taking a stand on NCP (Ajit Pawar group) leader Praful Patel, whose firm was allegedly involved in property dealing with late gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

In the past, Patel, a former Union minister, has denied any wrongdoing.

Danve said the opposition raised concern over the poor state of affairs in the health department, but the government did not have offer any explanation.

"We asked the government to tell us who all have been provided Rs 5 lakh health assistance, but it could not give us a reply. The government also did not tell us about the situation of medicine purchases in state-run hospitals," the opposition MLC said.

Danve said the government did not take any stand on the Maratha reservation issue during the session.

"The government only announced convening a special session of the legislature in February (to resolve quota issue). Activist Manoj Jarange (leading the current phase of agitation for Maratha quota) has been given new dates by the government and not reservation," he said.

The opposition legislator said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and some of his cabinet colleagues speak in different voices on the Maratha quota issue.

Danve said the government has neglected the demands of farmers.

"Thousands of farmers have committed suicide in the state. However, the government only reeled out statistics on crop insurance," said the MLC.

The government announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 crore for farmers in distress, but just Rs 4,000 crore reached them, Danve claimed.

"We brought forth corruption of ministers like Abdul Sattar and Tanaji Sawant. However, no action was initiated by the government on the issue. This government is not interested in solving problems of people. They only want to create a rift among different communities," he alleged.

On Shinde's comments about unnecessary tenders issued by Aaditya Thackeray when he was a minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Danve said the government must conduct an inquiry. PTI CLS COR RSY