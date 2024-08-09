Shinde govt's 'yojanadoot' plan is loot of taxpayers' money: Ambadas Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government's 'Yojanadoot' scheme is loot of taxpayers' money, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said here on Friday.

The state government recently announced it would appoint 50,000 youths, called 'yojanadoots', to interact with people and make them aware of welfare schemes and ways to apply for them. It had also said a sum of Rs 300 crore would be allotted for this campaign, which comes ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, likely to be held in October.

This new "ghost" called 'yojanadoot' is just a way to take money from the state exchequer to popularise schemes since the ruling alliance does not have workers on the ground to spread its campaign, alleged Danve, who is leader of opposition in the Legislative Council.

In a post on X, Danve said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar must give answers to questions that are being asked about the 'yojanadoot' plan.

"Why are these 'doots' needed when there is government machinery? The taxpayers' should realise their money is being used by the ruling parties to spread their campaign," Danve claimed.