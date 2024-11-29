Shinde is not upset, says party colleague Samant as outgoing CM heads for his village

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Friday dismissed speculation that caretaker Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was upset and hence left for his native village in Satara district even as government formation has been delayed.

The Shiv Sena president was unwell when he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday night, he told reporters.

Shinde, who has made it clear that he would accept the decision of the BJP top brass on the next chief minister, should be part of the new government, added Samant, a minister in the previous Shinde-led cabinet.

A key meeting of the Mahayuti allies BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP was put off earlier on Friday as Shinde left for his village Dare, delaying the government formation a week after the Maharashtra assembly polls results.

Asked about the meeting between Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar that was supposed to take place in Mumbai, Samant said, "If the meeting does not take place physically, it can also be held through video conference." "He (Shinde) is not upset. Even in Delhi, he was down with fever and cold. It will be wrong to say he has gone to Dare because he is upset," the Sena leader maintained.

"Anyone can face health issues, and if he has gone to a good place (for health reasons), there is no point in concluding that he is upset," Samant added.

Shinde himself stressed two days ago that there will be no obstacle from his side in the government formation, he said, adding that the BJP has said it will decide on its legislative wing leader in the next two days and after the formalities, the new government will be formed.

The Opposition should introspect on its performance in the elections rather than attacking the Mahayuti parties over government formation, he said.