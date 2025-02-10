Shinde left out of key disaster management body; fuels buzz of fissures in Mahayuti

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's exclusion from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has raised eyebrows in political circles and triggered speculation of a rift in the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

The disaster management authority, formed after the devastating Mumbai floods in 2005, plays a crucial role in coordinating emergency responses under the chief minister's leadership.

The Maharashtra government has reconstituted the SDMA, as per a recent order. State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik is the CEO of the authority, which is headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has been included in the SDMA.

Former CM Shinde, who heads the urban development department, has, however, been left out of the nine-member body.

The urban development department plays a key role in disaster response efforts. Its officials and infrastructure are instrumental in coordinating the relief and rehabilitation work.

Despite this, Shinde has not been given a place in the key agency, fuelling speculation about fissures within the Mahayuti government, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Political observers see this as another flashpoint, amid speculation of a power tussle between Fadnavis and Shinde.

"Shinde's exclusion from the State Disaster Management Authority could indicate growing discomfort between the two leaders (Shinde and Fadnavis," a political analyst told PTI on Monday.

There have been reports of discontent in the Mahayuti since government formation after the assembly polls held in November last year.

A senior BJP minister recently dismissed the reports of tensions, stating there were no “major differences” between Fadnavis and Shinde.

A political observer, however, claimed since the Maharashtra assembly election results came out, Shinde has been feeling "troubled" by the BJP and Fadnavis.

Shinde took "considerable time" before deciding to take oath as deputy CM, followed by delay in the finalisation of cabinet ministers and the allocation of responsibilities to district guardian ministers, he said.

There have also been speculation of differences among top leaders of the Mahayuti after the state government last month announced the list of district guardian ministers, with NCP and BJP being given the responsibility of Raigad and Nashik, respectively.

Shinde’s party later expressed concern over the appointments in the two districts, where two Shiv Sena ministers were apparently keen on becoming guardian ministers.

Later, the general administration department issued an order staying these two appointments.

"Despite Fadnavis issuing stay orders on the appointments of Raigad and Nashik district guardian ministers, (NCP leader) Aditi Tatkare, the minister for women and child development, proceeded to unfurl the national flag at the Raigad district headquarters on Republic Day," a political observer said.

"Now, Shinde's exclusion from the State Disaster Management Authority could indicate growing discomfort between the two leaders (Shinde and Fadnavis)," he added. PTI ND GK