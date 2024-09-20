Shinde loyalist Bharat Gogavale appointed as MSRTC chairman

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogavale was on Friday appointed as chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, the government-run transport service.

The decision, taken when assembly elections are around the corner, is being seen as an attempt by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to placate the legislators of his party.

Gogavale will enjoy the rank of a minister, the government resolution about his appointment said.

Earlier this week, Sanjay Shirsat, another Sena MLA and staunch Shinde loyalist, was appointed as chairman of the planning agency CIDCO, while party leader and former MP Anandrao Adsul was made chairman of the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste and Tribes Commission.

Both Gogavale and Shirsat had voiced their desire to become ministers in the Shinde-led coalition government many times in the last two years, but could not find a berth in the cabinet. PTI PR KRK