Shinde offers prayer at Kamakhya Temple in Assam ahead of Maharashtra polls

Guwahati, Oct 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday prayed at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati ahead of the assembly elections in his state.

Shinde, accompanied by his family and party members, offered prayers at the temple atop the Nilachal Hills.

"We had come here before forming the government two and a half years ago and I have come here again for the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. We believe that her divine blessings are always with us and so we have come to offer prayers to her," he told reporters.

Asked about the prospects of the ruling alliance in the elections, he said he was "more than 100 per cent sure" that the people would vote them back to power for the good work that they have done.

In 2022, Shinde had engineered a divide in the ruling Shiv Sena, and along with MLAs loyal to him was lodged for days in a luxury hotel in Guwahati from where he manoeuvred to seize power, ousting then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Before leaving for Mumbai to become the chief minister, he had also offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple.

Recently, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also offered prayers at the temple, both before the assembly elections and after being elected to run the state for a second consecutive term.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20. PTI DG DG SOM