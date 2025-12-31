Shinde panel on Maratha-Kunbi certificates gets extension till June 30 next year

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has granted another extension to Justice Sandeep Shinde (retd) committee, appointed for issuance of Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha caste certificates, till June 30 next year.

The panel, constituted in September 2023 under the General Administration Department, was tasked with laying down a standard operating procedure for verifying documentary evidence and scrutinising historical records to determine eligibility for Maratha-Kunbi or Kunbi-Maratha caste certificates, according to a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday.

Its earlier extension, valid till December 31, 2025, has expired, necessitating a further six-month extension from January 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026, it added.

The resolution noted that several petitions challenging the September 2, 2025, GR on the verification process for such caste certificates are pending before the Bombay High Court, and the state government requires the guidance of the Justice Shinde-led committee in view of these proceedings.

It also referred to the need for continued examination of records from the Hyderabad Gazetteer and Satara Gazette, as well as documents obtained from various government offices, to verify historical Kunbi entries linked to Maratha applicants.

The extension of the committee comes against the backdrop of sustained protests led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who has been leading an agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community and simplified procedures for recognising Marathas as Kunbis based on historical records. PTI ND NSK