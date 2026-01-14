Shinde pays tribute to mentor Dighe on eve of civic polls

Thane, Jan 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde paid tributes to his political mentor Anand Dighe at his memorial in Thane on the eve of the municipal corporation elections.

Addressing the media, Shinde appealed to citizens to vote in large numbers.

"I appeal to the maximum number of citizens to come out and vote so that the voting percentage goes up," Shinde said.

He was accompanied by senior party leaders and BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare. PTI COR NSK