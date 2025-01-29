Shinde pays tributes to late mentor Dighe on his 75th birth anniversary

Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday joined Thane residents and local political leaders in paying tributes to the late Shiv Sena stalwart, Anand Dighe, fondly known as "Dharmaveer", on his 75th birth anniversary.

Shinde, who heads the ruling alliance partner Shiv Sena, flew down from his hometown Dare in Satara district in western Maharashtra to pay floral tributes to his mentor in Thane, his political turf.

Accompanied by local leaders, Shinde visited 'Shaktisthal and 'Anand Ashram', memorials associated with Dighe, and honoured the legacy of the man who shaped his political career.

Simultaneously, the Shiv Sena (UBT) district unit organized a mega gathering at Tembhi Naka to mark the occasion.

Led by former MP Rajan Vichare and Thane district chief Kedar Dighe, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers filled the air with slogans of "Dighe Saheb Amar Rahe." The Opposition party reaffirmed its commitment to Dighe's ideals of loyalty and public service.

In a tribute reflecting Dighe's connection with common citizens, 75 auto-rickshaws offered free rides to commuters across Thane from 10 am to 6 pm. Each rickshaw represented a year of Dighe's life.

More than 25 years after his passing in 2001, Dighe remains a towering figure in Thane's socio-political landscape. PTI COR RSY