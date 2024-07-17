Shinde performs puja in Pandharpur on 'Ashadhi Ekadashi', prays for abundant rain

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday performed puja at a temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

He prayed to Lord Vitthal for abundant rain in the state that would help farmers, a statement from Shinde's office said.

The CM performed the puja along with his wife Lata Shinde.

As a long-standing tradition, the chief minister of Maharashtra offers prayers at the famous temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini in Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi every year.

Warkari couple Balu Ahire and Ashabai, hailing from Nashik, performed the ritual alongside CM Shinde in the early hours of Wednesday.

Lakhs of 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal) congregated in Pandharpur from different parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring states for the celebration.

On Tuesday, Shinde said the development of Pandharpur temple town will be carried out only after consulting residents, ensuring no decision is imposed on them.

He stressed on the need for a comprehensive development of the town.

Notably, the Mahayuti government is planning to develop Pandharpur on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.