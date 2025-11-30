Shinde praises Sena MLA Nilesh Rane who took on BJP in Sindhudurg district

Malvan (Maharashtra), Nov 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane, who has taken on the BJP in Sindhudurg district, is a diamond found by the party in the Konkan region.

Addressing a party rally in Malvan, Shinde said Nilesh, the MLA from Kudal constituency, is the strong currency of the Shiv Sena.

"He does not fear anyone because he has learnt it from his father (former chief minister Narayan Rane). Whatever the opposition, he will prevail over them because he has the backing of Eknath Shinde.

"There is nothing to fear while doing good work. Nilesh Rane is a diamond found by the Shiv Sena in Konkan," Shinde said.

His remarks come after the Sindhudurg Police registered an FIR against Nilesh Rane on Friday on the charge of trespassing on a BJP supporter's house, days after the Shiv Sena MLA alleged that bags of cash meant for distribution to voters were found there during his "sting operation".

The case was filed on Friday at the Malvan police station, based on a complaint filed by BJP worker Vijay Kenavadekar, a police official said on Saturday.

Ahead of the local body polls, Sindhudurg district has become a focal point of an intense struggle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, where Nilesh and his brother and BJP minister Nitesh Rane, are locked in a bitter campaign. PTI PR NSK