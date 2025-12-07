Shinde promises all help to children with muscular dystrophy, including CSR funds, vaccine efforts

Thane, Dec 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the state government will intensify its support for children suffering from muscular dystrophy, including pursuing the Central government to expedite vaccine availability for the rare disease.

He was speaking at a programme in which electric wheelchairs, Ventmed BiPAP machines (non invasive ventilation apparatus to facilitate breathing) and essential medical supplies were distributed to children affected by muscular dystrophy as well as other patients.

"The willpower of these children is very strong. We should all stand by them. The Maharashtra government will continue to follow up with the Union government towards developing a vaccine. The government will immediately provide 100 additional electric wheelchairs, oxygen concentrators and portable ventilation devices to deserving patients," he said.

Emphasising the need for affordable physiotherapy for children with the condition, he said the state will mobilise support through CSR funds, the Public Health Department and public participation to reduce treatment costs, adding that every effort will be taken to make it more accessible.

"The state government is working toward creating special facilities in public transport systems. Convenient travel arrangements will be developed for these children across ST buses, Metro and Monorail services. Moreover, the proposal for establishing a dedicated therapy centre for muscular dystrophy patients has been expedited and will be taken up soon," the Deputy CM informed.

The event was organised jointly by the Shiv Sena Medical Aid Cell and the Shrikant Shinde Foundation.