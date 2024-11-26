Shinde resigns but to continue as caretaker CM; no clarity yet on who will get top job

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigned on Tuesday in a constitutional obligation, paving the way for appointing a new government amidst intense negotiations within the Mahayuti alliance on who would take the top post -- BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis or Shinde -- the Shiv Sena head.

Shinde, accompanied by Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the two deputy chief ministers in the previous government, met with Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who asked the Shiv Sena leader to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new Chief Minister is sworn in.

The urgency of the situation arose because the outgoing assembly's term ended on Tuesday (November 26) .

The Mahayuti coalition performed impressively in the recent elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats.

The BJP alone secured 132 seats, making Fadnavis the favourite for the CM’s post, followed by Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena with 57 seats and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party NCP) with 41.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat indicated that clarity regarding the chief minister's position would emerge by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, following discussions among Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The three leaders will meet in the evening and take an appropriate decision, which will be communicated to the media later," Shirsat said.

Earlier in the day, he said, since the assembly elections were contested under Shinde's leadership, there is a general feeling among the people that he should continue as the chief minister but was quick to add that he was not aware of the stand of top BJP leaders regarding the chief minister's post.

In a related development, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said in New Delhi that the BJP has decided to appoint Fadnavis as chief minister for a third term, although this has not been formally confirmed by the party.

A BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, emphasised that the party would not rush to announce its candidate until the distribution of ministerial portfolios is finalised.

"The central leadership is in no hurry to name a candidate for the chief minister's post. We have secured a decisive mandate, and the priority now is to work out a comprehensive plan for government formation which includes finalising ministerial portfolios and distribution of key posts such as district guardian ministers," the leader said.

The cautious approach reflects a desire to maintain harmony among coalition partners. As the parliamentary session is underway, the central leadership is balancing meetings with Maharashtra BJP leaders and allies while managing parliamentary affairs, the leader said.

The leader also indicated that the BJP central body will appoint an observer or a team of observers who will meet the MLAs and senior party functionaries to finalise the cabinet formula.

The NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, has yet to disclose its position, though senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal recently indicated that Fadnavis would be an acceptable choice.

Earlier in the day, Shinde and Fadnavis attended a memorial event in Mumbai to honour the martyrs of the 26/11 terror attack. Despite their presence together, the two leaders reportedly exchanged little dialogue, highlighting the palpable tension surrounding the ongoing political situation in Maharashtra. PTI PR ND KRK VT SKL RSY