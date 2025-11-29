Shinde says officials will face his wrath if `injustice' is done to Shiv Sena workers

Satara, Nov 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday asked officials not to pay heed to "false complaints" against his party workers, and warned that if any injustice was done to them, they would have to deal with him.

His remarks came on a day when the Sindhudurg Police registered an FIR against Nilesh Rane, an MLA of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, for `trespassing' into a BJP supporter's house. Rane had `raided' the BJP supporter's house and claimed to have found bags of cash meant for distribution to voters ahead of civic polls.

Speaking at a rally at Phaltan in Satara district, Shinde said those who do injustice will not be spared.

"I want to tell officers not to do any illegal work. Do not pay heed to false complaints, and if anyone is pressuring you then do not succumb to it. If you do injustice to our party workers then you have to deal with Eknath Shinde," the deputy CM said.

"I know who does what. I am quiet and let me be quiet. I know the secrets of everyone. I do not bother anyone, I do not needle anyone but if anyone does it to me, then I do not spare him," Shinde further said.

Notably, there has been a considerable unease between the ruling allies Shiv Sena and BJP ahead of the local body polls, with the Sena feeling miffed after some of its workers in Thane district -- Shinde's bastion -- joined the saffron party. PTI PR KRK