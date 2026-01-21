Shinde, Sena (UBT) must come together as Pawars did: Parbhani MP Jadhav

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar, Jan 21 (PTI) Parbhani Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jadhav has said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must come together, as the Pawars did.

Taking a cue from the alliance between Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP, and his uncle and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwada civic polls, both Senas should join hands as the BJP is trying to “swallow” Shinde, he claimed.

In the recently concluded elections to the Parbhani Municipal Corporation, the Sena (UBT) won in 25 of the 65 electoral wards. While the BJP bagged 12 seats, its Mahayuti partner Shiv Sena could not open its account.

“Shinde must learn from the Pawars and demonstrate that the (original) Sena is united. Earlier, the BJP made a plot to (politically) finish Uddhav Thackeray,” he claimed.

Referring to the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena in 2022 and subsequent developments, the Sena (UBT) leader claimed that whatever Shinde did in the past was with the help of money.

“However, money will get over one day. Then, the BJP will swallow Shinde,” he said. PTI AW NR