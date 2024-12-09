Shinde slams Karnataka for action against Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti activists

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday condemned the “suppressive tactics” used by Karnataka police against activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti who were protesting in Belagavi.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka police detained leaders and activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) who were opposing the winter session of Karnataka legislature being held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha.

“The stance of the Karnataka government to oppose Marathi speaking people in the border areas (with Maharashtra) is unjust,” Shinde said in the state legislative council in Mumbai.

Replying to a question by Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, Shinde said the Karnataka Government opposed the meeting organised by MES and detained people’s representatives.

A meeting was earlier held with Union minister Amit Shah to find resolution to the long-pending border dispute between the two states, Shinde said.

“There was a positive discussion in that meeting. Despite this, if the Karnataka Government is behaving in such a manner, we condemn it,” Shinde said. PTI VT