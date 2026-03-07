Shinde slams Mamata for treatment meted out to President Murmu in WB, calls it insulting

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday hit out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, saying the treatment meted out to President Droupadi Murmu in Bengal was "condemnable".

In a post on X, Shinde said the President is the country’s first citizen and the post is beyond politics.

When the President went to West Bengal, the state government did not send anyone to welcome her. It is condemnable that the venue of her programme was shifted so that it would be difficult for people to reach there, he claimed.

“The treatment meted out to President Droupadi Murmu is very condemnable,” Shinde said.

Addressing the 9th International Santal Conference near Bagdogra earlier in the day, Murmu expressed concern that Santals and other adivasi communities in north Bengal were yet to fully benefit from development despite their contribution to the nation, triggering a sharp reaction from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In her address, Murmu said, “I do not think that Santals and other adivasis in this area are fully progressing. The benefits of development have not reached you as they should.” Later, while speaking to reporters at Phasidewa, where the programme was scheduled to be held, Murmu voiced dissatisfaction over the low turnout at the event.

She questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar near Siliguri to a location close to Bagdogra airport, suggesting the move made it difficult for tribal participants to attend.

Reacting sharply to Murmu’s comments during her visit to north Bengal, Banerjee alleged that the BJP was using the President’s office to malign the state government. PTI PR NR