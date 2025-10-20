Shinde slams Opposition over 'flip-flop' on conducting local body polls, says defeat is imminent

Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday accused the Opposition of adopting double standards by initially demanding to conduct local body polls on priority and later seeking their postponement over alleged discrepancies in voters' lists.

The Opposition fears an "imminent defeat" in the upcoming local body polls, he said, adding that the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, will sweep the elections.

Leaders of various Opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (SP) and MNS, recently met the State Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer, while claiming that there are duplicate names in the electoral rolls across different addresses and assembly segments.

They urged the authorities to “rectify” the electoral rolls and remove “anomalies” before conducting the rural and urban body elections, which are to be completed by January 31, 2026.

Speaking to reporters in Thane on the occasion of Diwali, Shinde hit out at the Opposition's "contradictory" stance.

"The Opposition itself was insisting on the elections to be held on priority, and when they are going to be held, these parties want them to be postponed," he said.

The Shiv Sena leader said the MVA bloc has been inconsistent in its approach towards the Election Commission (EC).

"The Opposition had cursed, abused and made allegations against the EC on various grounds, and now it is approaching the EC with its complaints, which shows they have realised imminent electoral setback," Shinde said.

He expressed confidence in the Mahayuti's ability to replicate its past success in the local body polls.

"The Mahayuti, on account of its works and performance, won the (last year's state assembly) elections with a thumping majority, and this time also it will repeat the same performance in the civic and local bodies polls," the deputy CM said.

Responding to the opposition's criticism which equated ruling allies with dud firecrackers, Shinde said the Mahayuti's "atom bomb" like performance will politically destroy its rivals.

"Mahayuti will achieve a complete majority in the upcoming local self-governing body elections on the support of the people", he said.

The Deputy CM said the government rushed to the aid of flood-hit farmers and ensured that the financial assistance is getting deposited in their accounts.

In a related development, Shiv Sena spokesperson Dinesh Shinde criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his recent "Narakasur" remarks.

"Raut and his party are resorting to spreading hatred," he alleged. PTI COR GK NSK