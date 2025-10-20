Shinde slams Opposition over 'flip-flop' on local body polls

Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday criticised the Opposition for its "dual role", saying while it initially demanded local body polls be held on priority, it is now seeking their postponement over alleged discrepancies.

The Opposition fears an "imminent defeat" in the upcoming local body polls, he said, adding that the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, will sweep the elections.

Leaders of various Opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (SP) and MNS, recently met the State Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer, while claiming that there are duplicate names in the electoral rolls across different addresses and assembly segments.

They urged the authorities to “rectify” the electoral rolls and remove “anomalies” before conducting the rural and urban body elections, which are to be completed by January 31, 2026.

Speaking to reporters in Thane on the occasion of Diwali, Shinde hit out at the Opposition's contradictory stance.

"The Opposition itself was insisting on the elections to be held on priority, and when they are going to be held, the Opposition wants them to be postponed," he said.

The Shiv Sena leader said the Opposition has been inconsistent in its approach towards the Election Commission (EC).

"The Opposition had cursed, abused and made allegations against the EC on various grounds, and now it is approaching the EC with its complaints," he pointed out.

These tactics stem from their realisation of an impending electoral setback, Shinde said.

He expressed confidence in the ruling Mahayuti's ability to replicate its past success in the local body polls.

"The Mahayuti, on account of its works and performance, won the (last year's state assembly) elections with a thumping majority, and this time also it will repeat the same performance in the civic and local bodies polls," the deputy CM said.

"As long as citizens are with the Mahayuti, it will not face any issues," he added.

On the occasion of Diwali, Shinde praised Thane city, his political turf, for its festive fervour.

He said that on account of the celebrations of various festivals with full enthusiasm, Thane can be termed as the "Pandhari" of celebrations.

The term 'Pandhari' is often associated with the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in Solapur district, signifying a centre of devout gathering and festivity. PTI COR GK