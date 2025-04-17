Shinde slams Sena (UBT) for recreating Bal Thackeray's voice through AI, calls it demeaning

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said the Shiv Sena (UBT) demeaned Sena patriarch late Bal Thackeray by using AI technology to recreate his voice.

Nobody will stay with the Shiv Sena (UBT) because Uddhav Thackeray has "betrayed" his father's ideals, Shinde told reporters.

"We freed the Shiv Sena from the clutches of the Congress. They (Uddhav Thackeray and his party) were not only dislodged from power, but also from the minds of people. If they have any shame left, they should not resort to such childish acts and demean Balasaheb. Do not behave in a way that will hurt Balasaheb," he added.

Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in 2022 and split the party.

Responding to his barbs, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said those who formed a "fake Shiv Sena" using the Sena founder's name should not comment on the issue.

Artificial Intelligence technology was used to create Bal Thackeray's voice at a party event last month too, and there was nothing new in it, he added.

A 13-minute speech in a voice resembling that of Bal Thackeray was played at a Sena (UBT) gathering in Nashik in north Maharashtra on Wednesday. It had the late party founder's trademark lines too.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, in a post on X on Wednesday, called it a childish stunt. PTI PR KRK