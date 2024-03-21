Shinde slams Sena (UBT), says likening PM Modi to Aurangzeb is treason, insult to nation

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday hit out at rival Shiv Sena (UBT) and said comments of its senior leader likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was an act of treason and an insult to the nation.

Addressing a press conference here after a conclave of the ruling Shiv Sena, Shinde said the governing 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) has set a target of winning 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

The ruling coalition comprises the Shiv Sena, the BJP and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

He said the day-long conclave was attended by the ruling party's constituency observers, office-bearers, MLAs, MPs and a review was conducted to assess preparations for the upcoming polls.

"The remarks are unfortunate. Aurangzeb hurt the self-respect of Maharashtra. Likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi (to the Mughal emperor) is an insult to the country. It's treason," Shinde said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday likened Modi to the medieval-era Mughal emperor, inviting a sharp retort from the BJP.

Addressing a rally in Buldhana in the Vidarbha region, Raut said while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Maratha empire, was born in Maharashtra, Aurangzeb was born in the present-day Gujarat, the home state of Modi. PTI PR RSY