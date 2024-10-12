Shinde slams Uddhav, says no difference between Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the Lok Sabha poll success of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was like a flash in the pan which won't be replicated in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing the Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena at Azad Maidan ground in south Mumbai, Shinde likened the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, suggesting Muslim appeasement politics.

"Maha Vikas Aghadhi's Lok Sabha poll success in Maharashtra was accidental, not permanent. Shiv Sena won 7 seats in a direct fight against Sena (UBT) in the Lok Sabha elections, restricting them to six constituencies. This success shows we are the real Shiv Sena," Shinde added.

Recalling his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in June 2022, Shinde said he freed the real Shiv Sena from the clutches of those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals. PTI PR NSK