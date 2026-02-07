Shinde speaks to Junnar family after two kids drown in pond; Sena hands cheque of Rs 5 lakh

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) The Shiv Sena has extended an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to a family who lost two young children in a drowning incident in Pune district after Deputy CM Eknath Shinde consoled them over the phone, the party claimed.

The incident occurred in Junnar on November 22, when Afan Afsar Inamdar (10) and his sister Rifat (7) were playing near a farm pond.

The Shiv Sena stated that Shinde was visibly moved when he spoke to the bereaved parents via video call on Saturday.

"This incident is beyond unfortunate. I know the pain of losing my own children. I understand the void that can never be filled," he told them.

Following the call, a delegation, including MLA Sharad Sonawane and Shiv Sena Secretary Ram Repale, visited the Inamdar residence to hand over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the Shiv Sena, the party release stated. PTI COR NSK