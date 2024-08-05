Shinde takes swipe at Uddhav over latter's remarks against Fadnavis

Pune, Aug 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and said those criticising Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had lost their mental balance.

Asked about Thackeray calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a political descendant of Afghan king Ahmed Shah Abdali, the CM said such statements were not part of "Maharashtra's culture".

Talking to reporters after reviewing the flood situation in Pune, Shinde said, "Stooping low and criticising Devendraji shows he has lost his mental balance and the soil beneath the feet is slipping. They are seeing their defeat." "The Ladki Bahin scheme and apprenticeship scheme for youths are making him restless. I know Maharashtra believes in development," he added. PTI SPK BNM