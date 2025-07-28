Shinde to meet representatives of multiplexes over screening of Marathi films

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold a meeting with representatives of multiplexes to address problems faced by Marathi films in getting slots in theatres, Minister Uday Samant has said.

The letter with details about the meeting was posted on X on Monday.

Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, and representatives from multiplex brands such as Cinepolis and PVR, Shiv Sena's cinema wing head Sushant Shelar and other concerned officials will attend the meeting on Tuesday.

Last week, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Mumbai unit president, Sandeep Deshpande, claimed that some theatres purposely removed Marathi film shows to create more slots for Hindi movies. PTI PR ARU