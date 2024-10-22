Shinde to offer prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya Devi Temple ahead of Maharashtra polls

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday left for Assam's Guwahati, where he will offer prayers at the renowned Kamakhya Devi Temple, an aide said, a visit coming ahead of the high-stakes assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

Shinde will offer prayers at the temple on Wednesday, said the aide.

Incidentally, Shinde had visited the same shrine in June 2022 along with 39 rebel MLAs of the undivided Shiv Sena when he raised a banner of revolt against the leadership of party president and then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The revolt not only dislodged the Uddhav Thackeray government but it also led to a vertical split in the Shiv Sena.

On June 30, 2022, Shinde took oath as the new chief minister with the BJP's support and visited the Kamakhya Devi Temple in November that year to seek blessings of the Goddess.

Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, is visiting Guwahati for the second time as chief minister. His party is yet to announce its candidates for the assembly polls.

Shinde will face, perhaps, the most crucial assembly poll battle when Maharashtra votes on November 20 to elect a new 288-member house. The Shinde-led Sena heads the ruling coalition that also consists of the BJP and the NCP headed by deputy CM Ajit Pawar. PTI PR RSY