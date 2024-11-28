Shinde unlikely to be deputy CM in new government, says close aide

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde, who served as chief minister in the outgoing Maharashtra government, is unlikely to accept the post of deputy CM in the new dispensation, his close aide Sanjay Shirsat said on Thursday.

Shirsat, an MLA and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, however, said Shinde would be a part of the cabinet.

"He is unlikely to be a deputy chief minister. It does not befit a person who has already served as chief minister," Shirsat told PTI.

The Shiv Sena led by Shinde will nominate another leader for the deputy CM's post, he added.

Amid suspense over who would occupy the top post after the landslide victory of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP `Mahayuti' coalition in the assembly elections, Shinde on Wednesday said he will accept the decision to be taken by the top BJP leadership.

He would not be a hurdle in the government formation, he said, indicating that he would not insist on retaining the chief minister's post.