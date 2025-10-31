Shinde unveils 51-foot statue of Lord Vitthal in Thane

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unveiled a 51 feet tall statue of Lord Vitthal at Punyashloka Ahilyadevi Holkar Upvan Ghat in Thane on Friday evening.
Addressing a huge gathering, which included a large number of 'warkaris', he said it was a special day for Thanekars as "Vitthuraya has given darshan even before the Mahapuja of Kartiki Ekadashi".
"I come from a warkari and farmer family. As a child, I used to go to Pandharpur with my grandparents and parents. Today, I have come here not as a Deputy Chief Minister, but as a devotee of Vitthal," Shinde added.
He also said weddings in families of farmers facing heavy losses due to rains will take place as scheduled with the help of the Shiv Sena.
Speaking on the occasion, state minister and Shinde's party colleague Pratap Sarnaik said grand Vitthal statues will come up at two locations in Mira-Bhayander and one in Kasarwadavali, while a Warkari Bhavan will be built in Vartak Nagar. PTI COR BNM