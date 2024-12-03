Shinde visits hospital for check-up ahead of BJP legislature party meeting

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited a private hospital in Thane for a routine check-up, two days before a new CM is sworn in at an open ground ceremony in south Mumbai.

Shinde was back at Varsha, the CM’s official residence in the posh Malabar Hill area within a couple of hours of his visit to the Jupiter Hospital.

"I came for a check-up. My health is in good condition," he told reporters while leaving for Varsha from the hospital.

A doctor at the hospital said Shinde had throat issues. "The CM had fever and infection, which caused weakness. He also underwent an MRI scan as a precautionary measure," the doctor said.

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said Shinde tested negative for dengue. Shinde, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, has been unwell for the last few days, and had been staying at his private residence in Thane.

His decision to head to his village Dare in Satara district last Friday had sparked speculation that he was unhappy over the way the new Mahayuti government was shaping up.

His aides, however, said he was not well and put it down to the exertion during the campaign for the last month's Maharashtra assembly elections.

Following the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the November 20 elections, the new Maharashtra government is slated to be sworn in on December 5 with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis being touted as the frontrunner for the CM post.

The legislature party of the state BJP will meet at Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday morning to elect its leader.

Shiv Sena leaders had said on Monday that as per the "convention" of alliance politics, their party should get the home portfolio if the CM post went to the BJP.

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar may meet Union minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday evening, a senior party leader said.

State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare was responding to a question about reports that Pawar had sought a meeting with the senior BJP leader but was put on "waiting list".

No appointment had been sought, Tatkare said.

"Amit Shah is currently in Chandigarh. We may hold political discussions tonight," said Tatkare. "There is no question of waiting (for appointment)," he added.

The distribution of portfolios in the new state government would be decided at a meeting of the Mahayuti allies, Tatkare said.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party is part of the Mahayuti along with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, a section of villagers from Malshrias assembly segment who were seeking "re-election” using ballot papers gave up their plan on Tuesday after intervention by police and administration, according to NCP (SP) leader Uttam Jankar who won the seat in the November 20 election.

State Congress president Nana Patole alleged that officials used police to block villagers under BJP's pressure, raising serious concerns about the credibility of EVMs.

Residents of Markadwadi village under the Malshiras segment in Solapur district had put up banners claiming a "repoll" will be held on "ballot papers" on December 3.

The village is in Malshiras assembly constituency, where Jankar defeated BJP's Ram Satpute by 13,147 votes in the November 20 polls. PTI ND SPK GK NSK KRK VT