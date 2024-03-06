Shinde visits Industrial Training Institute he attended as student in Thane

Thane, Mar 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday stressed on the importance of skill development as he visited the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Kopri in Thane city where he received his technical training during his days as a student.

Inaugurating the first-ever Swachha Bharat Skill Academy at Thane, his political turf adjoining Mumbai, Shinde recalled his school days and said ITIs have undergone a radical change over the years and they now have modern facilities and new courses.

He said every month 2,000 people will be trained in different skills at the academy.

The CM referred to the mantra given by Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray that "one should be a job giver rather than a job seeker".

He said the organisation which has arranged trainings in the academy would arrange jobs for around 10 lakh in the next four to five years. PTI COR RSY