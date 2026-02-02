Shinde visits Malanggad for Maghi Pournima celebrations; says awaiting court decision on dispute

Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday visited Shri Malanggad Fort on the occasion of Maghi Pournima and expressed hope that the long standing legal dispute regarding the site will be resolved soon.

The court is hearing a case concerning construction and property rights at Malanggad, which is also called Haji Malang by the Muslim community.

Speaking to reporters after performing puja at the 'samadhi' of Shri Machhindranath Baba, Shinde said, "A case regarding properties in the Malanggad area is going on in the court, and the verdict is likely to come soon. We will get the expected decision from the court regarding the construction on Malanggad." He also said the annual 'Mangal Yatra' here remains a cornerstone of the state's cultural identity.

"This yatra has been going on for the past many years and will continue with the same enthusiasm. This year's festival marked a significant upgrade in facilities for devotees with the start of the funicular ropeway service. It has transformed the pilgrimage experience, especially for the elderly and women," Shinde added.

Thousands of devotees from across the state have arrived at the site for Maghi Pournima festivities.