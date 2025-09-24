Shinde visits rain-hit Dharashiv district, assures govt help for farmers

Dharavshiv, Sep 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath said on Wednesday that the government would provide all possible assistance to rain-hit farmers in the state.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting flood-affected pockets in the Dharashiv district in the Marathwada region along with Shiv Sena leader Tanaji Sawant. During the tour, Shinde interacted with farmers and flood-affected people.

Unprecedented rains in the arid Marathwada, which comprises eight districts, over the past four days had claimed at least eight lives, marooned villages, damaged houses and flattened crops on more than 30,000 hectares, officials had said on Tuesday. Dharashiv is a part of the region.

Shinde said the government would help the farmers who have suffered losses due to the floods and recent torrential downpours.

The deputy CM said personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued people from flooded areas and airlifted several persons to safer places.

Parties should not indulge in politics and instead, come out to help all those affected, he said.

The Marathwada region had recorded 823.8 mm (28.5 per cent more) rainfall till Tuesday morning, against the average expected downpour of 640.8 mm for the period, according to officials. PTI MR NR