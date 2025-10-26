Shinde wanted Uddhav-Raj rapprochement before Shiv Sena split, claims Raut

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that when Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was part of the undivided Shiv Sena, he had urged him to work for rapprochement between cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray to "stop" the BJP.

In his weekly column 'Rokthok' in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut said Shinde is unhappy now that the Thackeray cousins have come together.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray appear to have set aside their differences, making public appearances together over the last few months amid buzz that they might form an alliance for the upcoming civic polls in the state.

The coming together of the two parties ahead of the rural and urban body polls, which are to be held before January 31, 2026, is a mere formality now, according to leaders of the two parties.

Raut, in his column, said, "Shinde and (Shiv Sena minister) Pratap Sarnaik had told me several times in the past to bring Raj and Uddhav Thackeray together. This, he said, was necessary to unfurl the saffron flag over Maharashtra. The cousins must come together to stop the BJP." They were right, he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that both Sarnaik and Shinde had gone to meet Raj Thackeray without taking permission from Matoshri, the residence of Uddhav Thackeray.

He accused Shinde of betraying Uddhav Thackeray for his own interest.

Raut further alleged that Shinde is working to finish Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who, in turn, does not want the chief leader of the Shiv Sena and his men anywhere around him.

He claimed Shinde's condition has worsened after the cousins joined hands, and Marathi unity has strengthened.

Speaking to reporters, Raut later pointed out that Shinde's trips to Delhi have increased as the date of the Supreme Court hearing on the party symbol nears.

The Supreme Court on November 12 is set to hear the Shiv Sena UBT's plea against the Maharashtra Speaker's decision to allot the 'bow and arrow' party symbol to the Eknath Shinde-led faction.

Shinde was in Delhi on Saturday, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The deputy chief minister, however, was unavailable for comment.