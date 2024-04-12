Shinde's exit created space for youth, new ideas, which will help Shiv Sena (UBT): Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) The "betrayal" of Eknath Shinde created space for new leadership in the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is attracting youth with fresh ideas, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's leader Ambadas Danve said here on Friday.

Advertisment

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Shinde rebelled against then chief minister Thackeray. Shinde went on to form government with the support of the BJP.

Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said, "I have travelled from the western most part of Konkan to the eastern most part of Vidarbha. The Eknath Shinde rebellion created space in the party, due to which youngsters with new ideas are joining our party." "Our party has left the past behind and has become fast (picked up pace). This is definitely going to make a difference in the Lok Sabha polls. Moreover, the (undivided) party's cadre remains fully with Uddhav Thackeray," he told PTI.

Speaking about seat sharing talks with allies NCP(SP) and Congress, Danve said the process is never easy since all groups want to expand their base.

Advertisment

Danve expressed happiness that Shiv Sena (UBT), as part of the MVA agreement, will contest the highest 21 seats in Maharashtra, followed by 17 by the Congress and 10 by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP).

Danve said Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat was a fortress of the undivided Shiv Sena and continues to be firmly in the grip of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Its AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel is "an accidental Parliamentarian" and none of his agitations have any effect on the ground, Danve claimed.

"Jaleel won because he got the support of (Prakash Ambedkar-led) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The VBA is fighting separately this time. Moreover, people are unhappy with Jaleel. Our cadre has worked very hard after the 2019 loss. We will definitely win the seat," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asserted. PTI AW BNM