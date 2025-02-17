Shinde's plan to set up health assistance cell must not be politicised: Maharashtra minister Shirsat

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Monday said no one should politicise the decision of his party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to set up a health assistance cell since it is a welfare measure.

He also said the chief minister taking control of CSR funds was not "appropriate since the latter can exercise his right through the CM Relief Fund".

The state social welfare minister added that Shinde had a soft corner for the health department when he was CM (between June 2022 and December 2024) and had prioritised the clearing of files related to financial assistance for patients.

"There has been no allegation of corruption against him. It is my duty to support the Deputy CM's health cell through my department and I will do it. It is everybody's duty to back such an initiative. Nobody should try to politicise it," he said.

Hailing Shinde, the minister said the former "accelerated and widened the reach of the CM Relief Fund" during his tenure on the top post.

Shinde as CM disbursed Rs 270 crore from the fund in a year's period, Shirsat claimed. PTI ND BNM