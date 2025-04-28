Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi questioned by Excise officials in ganja seizure probe

Alappuzha (Kerala), Apr 28 (PTI) Malayalam film actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi were on Monday questioned for several hours by the Excise team probing the seizure of hybrid ganja worth around Rs 2 crore from a woman in this coastal district earlier this month.

Besides the actors, a woman model was also summoned by the Excise officials as part of the investigation. They were later released, but Chacko was reportedly taken to a de-addiction centre at his own request.

An Excise officer who was part of the investigation team said there was no adequate evidence against them in the case, in which a woman drug peddler, namely Taslima Sulthana, and her accomplice were arrested with ganja on 2 April by officials of the state Excise Department.

He, however, said they would be summoned again if necessary, as more clarity is required regarding certain matters related to the case.

According to the woman's statement given to the Excise officials, the banned contraband was brought into the state for distribution in the tourism and film industries.

She claimed that she used to supply drugs to film personalities and even mentioned the names of two prominent actors.

It was based on this statement and the subsequent investigation that the Excise department issued notices to Chacko and Bhasi.