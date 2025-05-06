Shingles vaccine could lower risk of heart disease by 23 per cent, study finds

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Getting vaccinated against shingles could lower the chances of a cardiovascular event, such as stroke or heart failure, by 23 per cent, according to a study.

Protective effects of the vaccine for shingles -- a viral infection that causes painful rashes -- could last for up to eight years and be stronger among men and people aged under 60.

Researchers, led by those from the Kyung Hee University's college of medicine, South Korea, looked at over 12 lakh residents of the country, aged at least 50. Data on shingles vaccination status was collected from 2012 onwards and analysed together with cardiovascular health and lifestyle.

Published in the European Heart Journal, the study is "one of the largest and most comprehensive" to provide evidence at a population level, allowing the team to look at the link between vaccination and 18 different types of cardiovascular disease.

"There are several reasons why the shingles vaccine may help reduce heart disease. A shingles infection can cause blood vessel damage, inflammation and clot formation that can lead to heart disease," lead researcher Dong Keon Yon from the Kyung Hee University's college of medicine, South Korea, said.

"By preventing shingles, vaccination may lower these risks. Our study found stronger benefits in younger people, probably due to a better immune response, and in men, possibly due to differences in vaccine effectiveness," Yon said.

The evidence adds to that provided by a recently published study in the journal Nature, that looked at over 2,80,000 older adults in Wales in the UK, aged 71-88 years. The participants did not have dementia at the start of the shingles immunisation program in 2013.

The nature study found that shingles vaccination reduced dementia risk by 20 per cent in the following seven years, with stronger effects seen in women, compared to men.

One's chances of developing the neurodegenerative disorder has been linked with 14 risk factors in a Lancet report published in August 2024 -- high blood pressure and cholesterol are among them.

"Shingles causes a painful rash and can lead to serious complications, especially in older adults and those with weak immune systems. Previous research shows that, without vaccination, about 30 per cent of people may develop shingles in their lifetime," Yon said.

"In addition to the rash, shingles has been linked to a higher risk of heart problems, so we wanted to find out if getting vaccinated could lower this risk," the lead researcher said.

The study found that people receiving the vaccine were at a 23 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular events overall -- with a 26 per cent lower risk of major cardiovascular events, including a stroke, heart attack or death, 26 per cent lower risk of heart failure and 22 per cent lower risk of coronary heart disease.

"In this first comprehensive study, we utilised a large-scale, population based, nationwide cohort database in South Korea to investigate the association between live zoster vaccination and subsequent cardiovascular outcomes," according to the study.

"The association between live zoster vaccination and lower rates of cardiovascular diseases was observed up to eight years following vaccination, with the most prominent association observed between two and three years," it said.

The study looked at effects of a live zoster vaccine, meaning it contained a weakened form of the varicella zoster virus that causes shingles. PTI KRS RHL