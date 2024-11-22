'Shining example of cultural bonding', Tanzanian envoy hails International Gita Mahotsav

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) The annual International Gita Mahotsav is a shining example of how culture can bring people together to promote global harmony and mutual understanding, Tanzania's High Commissioner to India, Anisa K Mbega, said on Friday.

Stating that events like Gita Mahotsav are more than celebrations, Mbega said, "They are bridges that connect us, fostering deeper ties and mutual appreciation of our rich cultural heritage." Tanzania is the partner country while Odisha is the partner state for this year's International Gita Mahotsav to be celebrated in Kurukshetra, Haryana, from November 28 to December 15.

The Tanzanian envoy was speaking at a press conference here which was addressed by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to provide details about the upcoming festival, which is into its ninth edition this year. Swami Gyananand Maharaj, known for his research on Bhagavad Gita, was also present at the presser.

The main events of the festival will be held from December 5 to 11.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Haryana government and the organisers for inviting me to be part of this prestigious celebration and for making Tanzania the partner country. It is an honour for us to be part of the International Gita Mahotsav 2024," Mbega said.

"This event is a shining example of how culture can bring people together, promoting global harmony and mutual understanding. Tanzania and India share a relationship that spans centuries. From trade routes to philosophic ideas, our interactions have enriched both the regions and fostered a deep bond grounded in mutual respect," she added.

The International Gita Mahotsav reflects the engaging partnership between the two regions, showcasing how cultural traditions can transcend borders and create lasting connections, the Tanzanian envoy said.

"While studying the Gita, we discovered its practicality and strong relevance even in today's era. It also continues to have an enduring relevance in the modern world," she said.

"As we celebrate this Mahotsav, let us envision a future where Haryana-Tanzania partnership continues to grow, enriching both regions economically, culturally and socially," Mbega added.

She also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wide-ranging talks with visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in October 2023 with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties.

Among other things, the two leaders agreed to deepen the cultural ties between Tanzania and India, she said.

"We are sending two ministers to attend the Gita festival," she said, adding that Haryana and India have played a pivotal role in strengthening the socio-economic relations between Tanzania and India.

Initiatives such as the Haryana-Africa Conclave and participation of Haryana in the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair this year have been instrumental in fostering collaborations, highlighting the commitment to deepen ties with the African nations, she said.

Citing Tanzania as the home to a large Indian community, Mbega said, "We share the same culture. You can see 'mehndi' on my hands, which is a cultural symbol in Tanzania as well," she said. PTI SUN ARI