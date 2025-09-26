Shipping Ministry planning new scheme for ship building, repair industry: Sonowal

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) The Ministry of Ports and Shipping will come with a National Shipbuilding Mission scheme to manage and operate ship building and repair industry, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said currently 5 per cent of India's export and import cargo is carried on Indian-owned/flagged ships, resulting in Rs 6 lakh crore being paid to foreign companies towards sea freight services.

"This new scheme will help our nation to save about Rs 4.50 lakh crore per year in freight charges and would provide new employment to about 25-30 lakh people," he said, after presenting degrees to students during the 10th convocation of Indian Maritime University here.

The proposal to set up the National Shipbuilding Mission was part of the three-pronged strategy that has been approved by the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

The three-pronged strategy is for transforming ship building, ship recycling and creating a robust globally competitive maritime ecosystem, he said.

"This signals the revival and resurgence of the Golden Era of the Maritime Sector of India. For the first time ever in the history of Independent India, a significant financial outlay of Rs 70,000 crore has been earmarked for the development of the Maritime sector," he said.

Secondly, a revamped ship building financial assistance scheme to address the cost disadvantages of building ships in India, including a credit note for shipbreaking in Indian yards to promote shipbuilding, has been approved with an outlay of Rs 24,736 crore, he said.

Appealing to the new graduates, he said, new challenges are emerging each day, due to the dynamic global geo-political situation, emergence of artificial intelligence, climate change, quantum jumps in technology within a short span of time.

"You must all face these challenges with determination and continue to up-skill yourself to adapt and emerge victorious in whatever challenging situation you find yourself," he said.

"We want to build a nation that is strong, prosperous, inclusive and respected across the world. For this, the maritime sector has a key role. You must play your role with dedication," he said.

Observing that India had fewer than 1.25 lakh seafarers a decade ago, he said, "Today, that number crossed three lakh. India now ranks among the top three countries globally in supplying the highest number of seafarers." Sonowal said an India Ship Technology Centre (ISTC) at a cost of Rs 305 crore will be set up which would be an agency responsible for the overall development of the capabilities of the Indian shipbuilding sector.

"ISTC will be set up at the Visakhapatnam campus of IMU which will be inaugurated today. This marks a new chapter for our nations' Atmanirbharta in ship technology," he said.

The centre would provide a common platform for the shipbuilding industry by providing access to common facilities, skilling of future personnel and providing a productive ecosystem for ship design, research and development, engineering capabilities, he said.

Later, in a social media post, Sonowal said Indian Maritime University is a leading maritime institute of the country and the new graduates are the navigators of India's maritime future.

"Led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are building a world-class maritime ecosystem, creating unprecedented opportunities for our Yuva Shakti. I urge you all to be the ambassadors of India's maritime strength and set sail to build a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat", he said and shared some images of the convocation.

Sonowal also extended his gratitude to Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa who was present on the occasion.