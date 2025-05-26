Shipwreck with hazardous cargo may hurt Kerala fisheries, says CMFRI

Kochi, May 26 (PTI) The shipwreck off the Kerala coast involving hazardous cargo could have long-lasting effects on marine life and local fisheries, especially during the ongoing monsoon season, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) said on Monday.

A field team from CMFRI has been sent to study the possible environmental and economic impact of the oil spill, the wreck, and any leakage of chemicals into the sea, it said.

The institute said the full impact will only be clear later, but warned that the incident comes at a crucial time for pelagic fish, which breed and grow during the monsoon.

"Oil smothering could threaten sensitive marine species and disrupt fishing activities, particularly affecting artisanal fishers in coastal regions. If the spill spreads, it may harm marine productivity, especially during the monsoon, a critical period for pelagic fish breeding and growth," said CMFRI director Dr Grinson George.

George observed that the situation could have long-term consequences for fisheries.

"The monsoon season typically supports high marine productivity, and we had anticipated a strong fishing season. The scale of the impact depends on the extent of leakage and how effectively we can contain the spread," he added.

He said CMFRI would conduct field surveys, collect samples, and monitor the movement of the spill to evaluate its ecological effects.

CMFRI also urged the relevant agencies to coordinate efforts to minimise the damage.

The Liberian vessel sank with hazardous cargo on board off the Kerala coast on Sunday morning.

Besides the threat of the oil spill, the ship was carrying a total of 643 containers, of which 73 were empty and 13 contained hazardous and dangerous goods, including calcium carbide -- a chemical that reacts violently with water to release highly flammable acetylene gas. PTI KPK TGB ROH