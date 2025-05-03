Shirdi Sai Baba temple receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) The Sai Baba temple at Shirdi in Maharashtra received a bomb threat through an email but it turned out to be a hoax, police said on Saturday.

The security at the famous temple in Ahilyanagar district that draws millions of devotees every year was nonetheless stepped up, said an official.

The temple trust received an email on Friday, where the sender said he was going to blow up the temple using a bomb, after which the police were alerted.

"Sansthan (trust) has its own security staff. After receiving the email, our staff along with police teams conducted a search but nothing suspicious was found," said Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan CEO Goraksha Gadilkar. PTI DC KRK